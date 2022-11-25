Fiduciary Group LLC Has $371,000 Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 11,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 59,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU opened at $58.93 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.45 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MU. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Micron Technology to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.97.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

