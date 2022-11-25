Fiduciary Group LLC Lowers Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Fiduciary Group LLC reduced its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,204 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSGP. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $479,000. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 68,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSGP has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $80.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $85.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.70 and its 200 day moving average is $68.54.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

