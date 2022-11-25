Fiduciary Group LLC Purchases 37 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.92.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $522.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $505.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $482.18. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $345.91 and a 12-month high of $556.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

