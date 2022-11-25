Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 60 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Fiduciary Group LLC lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,977 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,483 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,997 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $20,470,000 after acquiring an additional 15,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Loop Capital cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.16.

Insider Activity at FedEx

FedEx Stock Performance

In other news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx stock opened at $176.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.81. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $266.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.97%.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

