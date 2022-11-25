Fiduciary Group LLC Trims Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Fiduciary Group LLC reduced its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE CARR opened at $44.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $57.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.59 and a 200 day moving average of $38.82.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Cowen cut their price target on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

