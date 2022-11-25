Filecoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $78.20 Million (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Filecoin has a market cap of $1.42 billion and $78.20 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Filecoin has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for about $4.35 or 0.00026151 BTC on major exchanges.

Get Filecoin alerts:

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 326,442,807 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @protocollabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

