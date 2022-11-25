First Foundation Advisors Buys 1,202 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $5,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in Chevron by 85.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Chevron by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 305,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,811,000 after purchasing an additional 54,883 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 14,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 106,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chevron Trading Up 0.0 %

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 125,097 shares of company stock valued at $22,971,967 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.29. 52,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,241,904. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $110.73 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

