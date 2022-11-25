First Foundation Advisors Has $6.84 Million Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,387 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors owned approximately 0.38% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $6,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of CMF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.18. The stock had a trading volume of 994 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,435. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.04. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.91 and a 12 month high of $62.43.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.