First Foundation Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,666 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $14,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSLC. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 243.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:GSLC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,405. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.70. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.51 and a 12-month high of $95.90.

