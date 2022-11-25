First Foundation Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 3,840.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.4 %

GILD stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $85.75. 132,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,543,736. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $86.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $107.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.42.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.19%.

Several analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

