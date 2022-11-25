First Growth Investment Manager LP Buys 1,500 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

First Growth Investment Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Avalara makes up approximately 1.7% of First Growth Investment Manager LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. First Growth Investment Manager LP’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 6,583.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 2,475.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

AVLR stock remained flat at $93.48 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.50. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $188.43. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $1,850,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 540,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,031,195.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVLR. JMP Securities lowered shares of Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $111.00 to $93.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.08.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

