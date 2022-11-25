First Growth Investment Manager LP Cuts Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

First Growth Investment Manager LP lessened its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,216 shares during the quarter. DocuSign comprises about 4.5% of First Growth Investment Manager LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. First Growth Investment Manager LP’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOCU. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 6,743 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 14.6% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 42.1% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 174.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 67,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after acquiring an additional 42,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 39.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Price Performance

NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.32. The stock had a trading volume of 52,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,477,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.07. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $257.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of DocuSign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.38.

DocuSign Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.