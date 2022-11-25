First National Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 873 Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

First National Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Pool by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $397.50.

Pool Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:POOL traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $329.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,466. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $278.10 and a 1-year high of $572.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.35. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.81.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.13. Pool had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.51 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.71 EPS for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.54%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

