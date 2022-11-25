First National Advisers LLC Buys New Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

First National Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.5% of First National Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,168,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868,493 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,219,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,796,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,200 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 47.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,394 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,080,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,032,182,000 after purchasing an additional 468,198 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 18.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,752,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,445,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,676 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $350.55. The stock had a trading volume of 47,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,030. The company has a market capitalization of $337.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.37. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Mastercard to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.35.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

