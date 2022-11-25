First National Advisers LLC Invests $345,000 in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

First National Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,124 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.56. 34,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,900,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.67 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The company has a market cap of $84.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.29.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

