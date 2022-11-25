First National Advisers LLC Makes New $262,000 Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First National Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,644,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,714,085,000 after buying an additional 701,996 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,269,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,810,434,000 after buying an additional 1,484,246 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,412,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,763,635,000 after buying an additional 2,209,099 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,924,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,472,355,000 after buying an additional 421,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after buying an additional 1,779,273 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.70.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TXN stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,938,162. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $199.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market cap of $162.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 51.99%.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

