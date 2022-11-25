First National Advisers LLC Makes New $430,000 Investment in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

First National Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 529,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.0% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 66,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.9% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,384,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,218,000 after acquiring an additional 154,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $314,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Coca-Cola news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.76. The stock had a trading volume of 86,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,704,358. The company has a market capitalization of $271.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.