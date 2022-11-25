First National Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

First National Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000. Zoetis makes up approximately 1.2% of First National Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 8.6% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 21,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 4.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 4.5% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 437,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,193,000 after acquiring an additional 18,912 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 20.4% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.

Shares of ZTS traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.19. 13,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,971,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The company has a market cap of $70.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.23.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.68%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

