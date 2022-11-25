First National Advisers LLC Purchases New Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First National Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.0% of First National Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 776.8% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 33,161 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 248,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,932,000 after purchasing an additional 21,437 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.75. The stock had a trading volume of 107,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,335,111. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $169.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.71. The company has a market cap of $401.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

