First National Advisers LLC Purchases New Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

First National Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,646,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,102,859,000 after purchasing an additional 443,821 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,922,783,000 after buying an additional 1,001,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Accenture by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,688,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,000,013,000 after buying an additional 570,864 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Accenture by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,366,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,266,478,000 after buying an additional 409,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Accenture by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,123,933,000 after buying an additional 39,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $2,231,012.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,149,355.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $2,231,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,149,355.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $297.09. 12,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033,422. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.95 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.48.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.83%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.60.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

