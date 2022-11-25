First National Advisers LLC Purchases New Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

First National Advisers LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 28,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $526,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.69.

NYSE FR traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $50.30. 9,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.96. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.91 and a 52-week high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

