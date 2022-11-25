First National Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 4,234 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

First National Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE MS traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $90.93. The company had a trading volume of 90,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,503,213. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.32.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

