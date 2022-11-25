First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Trading Down 1%

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Rating) shares fell 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.42. 44,335 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 34,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

First Pacific Trading Down 1.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

First Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.0549 per share. This is a boost from First Pacific’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 5.89%.

First Pacific Company Profile

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment management and holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.

