First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of First Savings Financial Group to $27.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $22.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $159.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.65. First Savings Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $28.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

First Savings Financial Group Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

In other news, CFO Anthony A. Schoen sold 16,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $379,972.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,711 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,296.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 66,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 103.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 41,765 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 42.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 18,908 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 56,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. 26.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Savings Financial Group

(Get Rating)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

