First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Position Increased by Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCON. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,346,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,836,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,731,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,211,000 after purchasing an additional 572,518 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,771,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,907,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.11. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,730. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.46. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.43 and a twelve month high of $26.48.

