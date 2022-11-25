FlatQube (QUBE) Price Down 14.3% Over Last 7 Days

FlatQube (QUBE) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. During the last week, FlatQube has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. FlatQube has a total market cap of $32.45 million and approximately $5,052.70 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlatQube token can now be bought for about $2.17 or 0.00013150 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FlatQube Token Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,949,499 tokens. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 2.21149172 USD and is down -1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,300.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

