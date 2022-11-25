Fmr LLC Acquires 3,242,506 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,316,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,242,506 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 12.27% of Pure Storage worth $933,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSTG. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Pure Storage by 234.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Pure Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Pure Storage Trading Up 0.4 %

PSTG stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.96 and its 200 day moving average is $27.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -510.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.32. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $36.71.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $646.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.06 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $381,384.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,448 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pure Storage

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.