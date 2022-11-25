Fmr LLC Buys 44,034 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Fmr LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,706,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,034 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $822,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 57.4% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 107,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,856,000 after buying an additional 39,358 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $161.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.40. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.13 and a twelve month high of $231.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 92.25%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MAA shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.31.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

