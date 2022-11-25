Fmr LLC Decreases Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,624,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 137,267 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.01% of JD.com worth $874,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JD. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 95.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 474 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 5.1% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in JD.com by 43.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in JD.com by 99.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.92.

JD opened at $52.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.30. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $91.19. The company has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 580.73 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.38.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. JD.com had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $39.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

