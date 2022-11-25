Fmr LLC Lowers Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,643,405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,273,593 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.81% of CVS Health worth $986,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in CVS Health by 92.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in CVS Health by 22.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 212,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $21,472,000 after purchasing an additional 39,001 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 120.9% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 66,534 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,592 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $100.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $131.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

