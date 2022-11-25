Fmr LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Fmr LLC cut its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,367,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 383,219 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.05% of Ventas worth $1,047,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 1.1% during the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 11.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 29.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 1.0% during the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 23,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Ventas to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

Ventas stock opened at $44.92 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,636.36%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

