Fmr LLC Purchases 120,718 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 790,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,718 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $908,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 370.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 0.1 %

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,441.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,065.55 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,235.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,238.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,357.20.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $8,512,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,512,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 2,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.81, for a total value of $2,936,798.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,373 shares of company stock valued at $28,192,775. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.