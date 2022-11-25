Fmr LLC Sells 27,172,023 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,529,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,172,023 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.36% of Altria Group worth $1,024,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 286.2% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $45.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $80.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MO. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.