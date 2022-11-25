Fmr LLC Sells 765,123 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,513,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 765,123 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.14% of Avis Budget Group worth $958,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 616,533.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 857,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,066,000 after acquiring an additional 856,982 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 203.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 789,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,769,000 after acquiring an additional 529,066 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 11,720.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 198,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,044,000 after acquiring an additional 196,434 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,585,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,242,000 after acquiring an additional 38,077 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Avis Budget Group news, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 4,172 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.75, for a total transaction of $979,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,091.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.78, for a total transaction of $1,987,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,051,405.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 4,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.75, for a total value of $979,377.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,091.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,172 shares of company stock valued at $5,266,897. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CAR opened at $222.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.86 and a 200 day moving average of $181.27. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.83 and a fifty-two week high of $327.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.26.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $21.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.80 by $6.90. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 473.08% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 52.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $218.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Avis Budget Group to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $309.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.33.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

