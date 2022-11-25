Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $1.75 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FRGE. JMP Securities started coverage on Forge Global in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on Forge Global in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued a market perform rating for the company.

Forge Global Price Performance

Shares of Forge Global stock opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.99. Forge Global has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $47.50.

Insider Activity at Forge Global

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forge Global

In other news, Director Kimberley H. Vogel acquired 30,303 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $49,999.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 54,303 shares of the company's stock, valued at $89,599.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimberley H. Vogel acquired 33,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $49,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $49,830. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 67,662 shares of company stock valued at $108,548 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Forge Global by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 334,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forge Global by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,439,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 40,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forge Global

Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

