Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.4% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,521,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,503 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,007,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,424,000 after purchasing an additional 883,722 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,417 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,835,000 after buying an additional 3,438,481 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IWM traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.85. The company had a trading volume of 217,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,243,378. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.48. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $231.99.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

