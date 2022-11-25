Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $752,000 Stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 306.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,216 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,599 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 425,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after acquiring an additional 9,915 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,690,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 175,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 41,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HPP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,073. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $28.66.

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -400.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPP. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hudson Pacific Properties

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $245,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $264,020. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Mark T. Lammas purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 189,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,400.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $245,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 38,930 shares of company stock valued at $461,550 over the last three months. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

