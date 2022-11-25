Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $766,000 Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 309.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,538 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,653,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,578,000 after buying an additional 2,416,974 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 65.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 14.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,137,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $714,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,094 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 10.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,323,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $720,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $81,124,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BSX traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,685,813. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.19 and its 200-day moving average is $40.11. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $47.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.05, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $316,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,427.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at $69,539,941.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $316,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,427.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,106 shares of company stock valued at $11,797,608 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

