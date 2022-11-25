Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $615,000 in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. owned about 0.07% of TimkenSteel as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMST. State Street Corp raised its stake in TimkenSteel by 30.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,715,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,305,000 after acquiring an additional 865,868 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in TimkenSteel by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,888,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,209,000 after acquiring an additional 43,865 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in TimkenSteel by 26.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,399,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,614,000 after acquiring an additional 294,913 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,874,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 30.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 537,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 125,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TimkenSteel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of TimkenSteel stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.02. 908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,617. The company has a market cap of $845.82 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.74. TimkenSteel Co. has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $26.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.13.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

