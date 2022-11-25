Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases 5,360 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Edison comprises about 0.4% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 327.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.55.

NYSE:ED traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $97.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,633. The company has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.31. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.50 and a 1-year high of $102.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.25%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

