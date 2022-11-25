Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 17,531 Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,531 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000. Zions Bancorporation, National Association comprises approximately 0.4% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at $40,663,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 85.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 933,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,176,000 after acquiring an additional 429,080 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at $13,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 709.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after acquiring an additional 189,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 876,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,533,000 after acquiring an additional 167,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $123,774.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,702.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $123,774.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,702.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 14,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $736,040.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,530 shares in the company, valued at $723,884.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

ZION stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,808. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.46.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ZION. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

