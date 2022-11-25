Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 6,362 Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000. Zscaler comprises approximately 0.5% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Draper Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 69,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,263,000. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Zscaler from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. MKM Partners started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.97.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Zscaler stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,463. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.21 and a 52 week high of $373.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 55.59% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,351,318.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,739,946.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $3,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 270,599 shares in the company, valued at $45,460,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $1,351,318.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,739,946.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,339 shares of company stock valued at $29,386,731 over the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.