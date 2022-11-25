Function X Reaches 1-Day Volume of $228,062.47 (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. Function X has a market cap of $69.44 million and $228,062.47 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One Function X token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001028 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
About Function X
Function X’s launch date was November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Function X
