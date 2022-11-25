Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Shares Purchased by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,424,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,300 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 2.28% of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II worth $13,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after acquiring an additional 101,289 shares in the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of FSNB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.95. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,379. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84. Fusion Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $9.97.

About Fusion Acquisition Corp. II

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to acquire businesses in the wealth, financial advice, investment, and asset management sectors, as well as FinTech sector.

