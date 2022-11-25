FY2022 EPS Estimates for POET Technologies Inc. Raised by Zacks Small Cap (CVE:PTK)

POET Technologies Inc. (CVE:PTK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of POET Technologies in a report released on Monday, November 21st. Zacks Small Cap analyst L. Thompson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.82). The consensus estimate for POET Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.76) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for POET Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

POET Technologies (CVE:PTK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.23 million.

Shares of PTK opened at C$3.79 on Wednesday. POET Technologies has a one year low of C$3.26 and a one year high of C$13.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.36. The stock has a market cap of C$139.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods.

