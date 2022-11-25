FY2023 EPS Estimates for Tokyo Electron Limited Cut by Analyst (OTCMKTS:TOELY)

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Tokyo Electron in a research report issued on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.85 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.19. The consensus estimate for Tokyo Electron’s current full-year earnings is $4.85 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tokyo Electron’s FY2024 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

Get Tokyo Electron alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Tokyo Electron from 15,000.00 to 40,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Tokyo Electron Stock Performance

About Tokyo Electron

Shares of TOELY opened at $81.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.95. Tokyo Electron has a 1 year low of $58.33 and a 1 year high of $149.47.

(Get Rating)

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems for use in the semiconductor manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Electron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Electron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.