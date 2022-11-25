G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,083 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 3,392 shares.The stock last traded at $14.23 and had previously closed at $13.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut G. Willi-Food International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

G. Willi-Food International Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.35. The stock has a market cap of $711.50 million, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.54.

G. Willi-Food International Cuts Dividend

G. Willi-Food International ( NASDAQ:WILC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.20 million during the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 6.41%.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 12th. G. Willi-Food International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.38%.

About G. Willi-Food International

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

