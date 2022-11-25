Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Shares Purchased by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) by 566.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 184,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Galapagos were worth $12,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Galapagos by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 29,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in Galapagos by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 360,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,327,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the first quarter valued at about $3,250,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 2.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,588,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223 shares in the last quarter. 19.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on GLPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Galapagos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Galapagos from €50.00 ($51.02) to €40.00 ($40.82) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galapagos in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Galapagos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

Galapagos Stock Down 0.1 %

Galapagos Profile

Shares of Galapagos stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.80. 491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,904. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.40 and its 200 day moving average is $50.32. Galapagos NV has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $72.11.

(Get Rating)

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.