Gas (GAS) Trading 4.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Gas (GAS) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 25th. Gas has a total market capitalization of $22.04 million and $3.22 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas token can currently be bought for about $2.18 or 0.00013072 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Gas has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.
About Gas
Gas’ genesis date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Gas Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.
