Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Senior Officer Sells C$110,187.54 in Stock

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) Senior Officer Han-Bom David Hwang sold 91,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.20, for a total value of C$110,187.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,072,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,287,448.98.

Han-Bom David Hwang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 13th, Han-Bom David Hwang sold 66,456 shares of Gear Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.26, for a total value of C$83,734.56.

Gear Energy stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,802. Gear Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$314.24 million and a PE ratio of 2.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.42%.

A number of research firms have commented on GXE. Stifel Firstegy raised Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Gear Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.55 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

